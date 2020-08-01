Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

INDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson cut Independent Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.75.

INDB traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.52. The stock had a trading volume of 135,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $87.11.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 26.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.74%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $56,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

