InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded InflaRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on InflaRx in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:LUMO traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,257. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. InflaRx had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 3,832.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

