InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on InflaRx in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InflaRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InflaRx in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

LUMO traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,257. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.59.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. InflaRx had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 3,832.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

