Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 540,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $222,290.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,190.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Innospec by 11.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Innospec by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

IOSP traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.17. The stock had a trading volume of 109,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,642. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.23. Innospec has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

