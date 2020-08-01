Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ITGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Integer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.00.
ITGR traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,650. Integer has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Integer by 212.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,239,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,134,000 after buying an additional 345,434 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,629,000 after buying an additional 219,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,624,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.
