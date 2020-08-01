Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ITGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Integer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

ITGR traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,650. Integer has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $240.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Integer will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Integer by 212.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,239,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,134,000 after buying an additional 345,434 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,629,000 after buying an additional 219,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,624,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

