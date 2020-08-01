Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.67.

INTC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 46,569,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,590,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.19. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

