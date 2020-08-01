Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,430 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after buying an additional 822,449 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,981,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,013,000 after buying an additional 684,047 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.64.

NYSE ICE traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $96.78. 3,423,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,486 shares of company stock worth $10,632,325. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.