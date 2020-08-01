Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

IPI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Intrepid Potash from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $0.55 to $0.60 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE IPI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,521. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.94. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,527,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 120,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 77,305 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 311,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 234,531 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

