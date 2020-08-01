Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Bought by Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,940 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 3.4% of Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.85. 42,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,562. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.59. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

