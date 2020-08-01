Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.3% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,756,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,239,296. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.26. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $269.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

