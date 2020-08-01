Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,716,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,051,000.

Shares of RYT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.07. The stock had a trading volume of 22,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $135.78 and a 52 week high of $212.55.

