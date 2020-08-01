IPSEN S A/S’s (IPSEY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IPSEY. ValuEngine raised IPSEN S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of IPSEY traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. 754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970. IPSEN S A/S has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

