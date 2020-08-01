IRISnet Hits Market Cap of $52.76 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0680 or 0.00000583 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. IRISnet has a total market cap of $52.76 million and $12.48 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.29 or 0.02044181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00180336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00066288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000171 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00110628 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 1,996,161,315 coins and its circulating supply is 776,370,872 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

