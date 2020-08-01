iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $765,116,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,892,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,174,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.36. 16,530,986 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91.

