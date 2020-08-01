iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,774,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,668,000 after acquiring an additional 192,536 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,254,789.1% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,803,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,890,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,756 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,449,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,598 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,495,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,445 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $51.71. 15,724,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,733,650. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23.

