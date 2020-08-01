iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is StrongBox Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

StrongBox Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,577,000 after acquiring an additional 143,239 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $330,666,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,657,093 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.40. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

