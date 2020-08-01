iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Increased by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $100.67. 985,129 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.20. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

