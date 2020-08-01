iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Cut by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. 26,470,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,272,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $18.91.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

