iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 5.0% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 51,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $18.86. 26,470,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,272,102. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

