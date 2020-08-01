iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Position Boosted by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 992.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 471,049 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.67% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $29,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,229.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,258,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,971,000 after buying an additional 2,088,641 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 957.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,601 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 64,147.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,429,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 540.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 149.4% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,652,000 after purchasing an additional 506,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.26. 6,057,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,918,745. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.