iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,714 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 3.36% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $70,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

EWU traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.93. 3,624,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,144. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $34.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17.

