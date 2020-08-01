iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Single Point Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,211. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

