iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.86. 724,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,211. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

