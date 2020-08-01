iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,420. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $207.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

