iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,619.6% during the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 53,230 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $612,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 247.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,420. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $207.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

