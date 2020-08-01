iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.90. The company had a trading volume of 210,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,126. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.11 and its 200 day moving average is $148.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $170.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

