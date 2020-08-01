iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,563 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 381.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 790.8% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 36,647 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,360,000.

NEAR stock remained flat at $$50.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,311 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.