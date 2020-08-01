iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,511,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,817. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.16 and its 200-day moving average is $302.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

