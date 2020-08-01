iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,965 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $327.82. 4,683,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,825,188. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.26 and a 200 day moving average of $302.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

