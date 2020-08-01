iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) is Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC owned 0.18% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of IYG stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.30. The stock had a trading volume of 73,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,594. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.60. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

