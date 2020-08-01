iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,493. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.