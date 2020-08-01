iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 211.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 46,892 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

IYR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.06. 6,989,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,212,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.72. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

