Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the June 30th total of 200,800 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NRBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

Shares of NRBO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.41. 39,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,869. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

