JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 765,974 shares during the quarter. JD.Com makes up about 2.5% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $55,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 8.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,614,000 after purchasing an additional 766,111 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,396,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,231 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in JD.Com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,722,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,726,000 after buying an additional 96,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in JD.Com by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,879,000 after buying an additional 4,247,440 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

JD stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.79. 11,259,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,682,190. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

