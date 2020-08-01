Jefferies Financial Group Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $137.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $118.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.71.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.53. 3,344,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,321. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day moving average is $109.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,679.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $798,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $526,819,000 after purchasing an additional 573,568 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,016,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $333,104,000 after purchasing an additional 476,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $326,604,000 after purchasing an additional 793,109 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

