Jefferies Financial Group Increases Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $300.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $285.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.34 EPS.

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.12. 91,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,698. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.70 and its 200-day moving average is $227.27. Amgen has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

