Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.16-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.16-2.20 EPS.

Shares of JCI traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.48. 8,528,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,602. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

