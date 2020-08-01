Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.68-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.16-2.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE:JCI traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. 8,528,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

