JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $232.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $253.15.

Amgen stock traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,698. Amgen has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,153 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

