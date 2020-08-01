JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,111. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

