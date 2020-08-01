KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Has $25.80 Million Holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,593 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,048,078 shares during the period. SEA comprises 13.1% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.07% of SEA worth $25,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in SEA in the second quarter worth $3,737,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SEA by 42.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SEA by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 310,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $13,742,000 after buying an additional 213,522 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,645 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,766 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. CLSA upgraded shares of SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of SE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.20. 4,137,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,494. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of -57.64 and a beta of 1.38. Sea Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $129.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $913.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.94 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.