KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Has $33.36 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 105,478 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 17.0% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $33,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 99,379 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 274,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 25,058 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.43. 71,699,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,531,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $78.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 146.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,580,854.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.97.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

