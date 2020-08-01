KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Has $57.24 Million Stock Position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560,116 shares during the quarter. GDS comprises approximately 29.1% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.47% of GDS worth $57,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its position in GDS by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in GDS by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 53,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GDS by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in GDS by 122.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in GDS by 32.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.30 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.34 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on GDS in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.39.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $80.29. 608,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,066. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -186.72 and a beta of 1.46.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $174.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

