KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Invests $3.20 Million in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,595 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000. Msci accounts for about 1.6% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Msci in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Msci by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Msci by 8.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Msci by 61.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Msci during the first quarter valued at $257,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.44.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total transaction of $792,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,815 shares in the company, valued at $90,646,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $375.98. The company had a trading volume of 763,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,375. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.44. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $206.82 and a twelve month high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

