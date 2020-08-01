KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Invests $534,000 in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. DouYu International comprises approximately 0.3% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DouYu International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DouYu International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in DouYu International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DouYu International alerts:

NASDAQ:DOYU traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,995,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $14.08.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.