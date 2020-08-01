KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up about 0.5% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TME. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,878.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Shares of NYSE TME traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,261,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,303,611. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

