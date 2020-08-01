Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 547.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,171,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,106,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

KRTX traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $81.80. 136,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.46. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 145.80 and a current ratio of 145.80.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $838,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Paul sold 292,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $30,243,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 977,996 shares of company stock worth $87,382,948 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

