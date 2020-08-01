KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 61,066 shares during the quarter. KB Home comprises about 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of KB Home worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $44,059,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in KB Home by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,210,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,110,000 after buying an additional 1,093,519 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after buying an additional 904,045 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in KB Home by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 682,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after buying an additional 651,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.61.

KBH stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,185. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

