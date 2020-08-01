Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up approximately 2.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Kellogg by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 3,386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.99. 5,541,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $6,672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,766,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.24.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

