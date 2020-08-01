Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Up 45.1% in July

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the June 30th total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KINS shares. TheStreet cut Kingstone Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kingstone Companies from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 8,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,942. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 11.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.